You are here:

Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane to be part of CINTAA's anti-sexual harassment committee

Press Trust of India

Oct,18 2018 08:38:43 IST

Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) on 17 October said it will be setting up committees to tackle sexual harassment in the industry, which will have actors Swara Bhasker and Raveena Tandon, among others as members.

Sushant Singh, general secretary, CINTAA said the organisation is collaborating with several people to eliminate the issue.

CINTAA logo. Image via Twitter/@CINTAA

CINTAA logo. Image via Twitter/@CINTAA

Actor Renuka Shahane, filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassement) lawyers and psychologists will also be part of the committee.

"Swara Bhasker approached us, she is a member. She was working on this issue independently, very methodically. When we met her we realised we were on the same page. We are planning to set up a sub-committee which will focus on sexual harassment awareness.

"It includes Swara and lawyer Vrinda Grover who will take a session for the industry. PoSH will also pitch in and counselling sessions, awareness workshops and symposiums will be held," Singh said.

The actor said the organisation aims to make the committee so robust that the industry refuses to work with proven offenders.

"We need to define punishment for what one has done. As a trade union, we can only expel such people from associations. But as an industry, we need to think. The committee should be so strong that if someone is held guilty, proven wrong or is a repeat offender, no one should employ them. We will be coordinating with producers, because they are the employers. We need to create such an atmosphere," he said.

Singh said the #MeToo movement has shocked people and changed outlooks about the way things function on ground.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 08:38 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , CINTAA , MeToo , MeToo in India , Raveena Tandon , Renuka Shahane , Swara Bhaskar , The Cine And TV Artistes Association

also see

CINTAA urges central govt to form act specifying rights of people in entertainment and media sector

CINTAA urges central govt to form act specifying rights of people in entertainment and media sector

Alok Nath becomes a different person when drunk; his Dr Jekyll-Mr Hyde personality is known to many: Renuka Shahane

Alok Nath becomes a different person when drunk; his Dr Jekyll-Mr Hyde personality is known to many: Renuka Shahane

Alok Nath files defamation case against TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda following rape allegations

Alok Nath files defamation case against TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda following rape allegations