CINTAA urges central govt to form act specifying rights of people in entertainment and media sector

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association assembled for a press conference in Mumbai on 17 October following a wave of #MeToo accounts from survivors of sexual harassment and abuse that took over people's timelines. The governing body, which has been vocal in condemning sexual misconduct of any kind, announced that it was working towards having a high- powered committee to look into all sexual harassment complaints.

"We have already approached the central government to formulate a separate act for the entertainment and media Sector which lays down the working conditions and rights of all the people working in films, television, sports-broadcasting, digital media, live-performances and you our friends working in the News sector," read a statement from the committee.

CINTAA and other regulating bodies of the entertainment industry have been forced to establish a stronger redressal system ever since multiple prominent personalities from film and television were named as sexual predators by survivors, some of whom chose to remain anonymous.

CINTAA recently extended support to Tanushree Dutta after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a 2008 film. The association also sent a notice to rape-accused Alok Nath, who later denied all accusations in a statement.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 17:13 PM