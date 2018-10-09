You are here:

Alok Nath slammed by Sushant Singh, Shruti Seth in wake of Vinta Nanda's sexual harassment allegations

FP Staff

Oct,09 2018 10:30:38 IST

Veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of sexually violating her almost two decades ago. She posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday, writing that he had sexually abused and violated her "endlessly" at a party. It is the escalating voices against sexual harassment across the world as part of the #MeToo wave that gave her the courage to pen down the experiences which had left her "shattered".

Many film and television personalities condemned Nath's actions and extended their support to Nanda.

Actor Sushant Singh of Cine and TV Artiste’s Association (CINTAA) apologised to her. He added that a show-clause notice would be sent to Nath and urged her to file a complaint against him.

Swara Bhaskar shared Nanda's account of the incident and wrote "heart wrenching"

Television actor Shruti Seth lauded Nana's bravery and thanked her for sharing her story

Love Sonia actor Sai Tamhankar also shared a strongly worded tweet expressing her revulsion.

Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions, called Nath a "monster" and wrote that urged her to stay strong

Firstpost telephoned and texted Alok Nath for comment, but received no response.

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 10:30 AM

