Alok Nath slammed by Sushant Singh, Shruti Seth in wake of Vinta Nanda's sexual harassment allegations

Veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of sexually violating her almost two decades ago. She posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday, writing that he had sexually abused and violated her "endlessly" at a party. It is the escalating voices against sexual harassment across the world as part of the #MeToo wave that gave her the courage to pen down the experiences which had left her "shattered".

Many film and television personalities condemned Nath's actions and extended their support to Nanda.

Actor Sushant Singh of Cine and TV Artiste’s Association (CINTAA) apologised to her. He added that a show-clause notice would be sent to Nath and urged her to file a complaint against him.

Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support. — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 8, 2018

Swara Bhaskar shared Nanda's account of the incident and wrote "heart wrenching"

Television actor Shruti Seth lauded Nana's bravery and thanked her for sharing her story

Oh my God!!!!! This is horrific. @vintananda you brave woman. Thank you for telling your story and hopefully helping million others from suffering the same. Bravo! https://t.co/12qOs2M5LF — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) October 8, 2018

Love Sonia actor Sai Tamhankar also shared a strongly worded tweet expressing her revulsion.

You will never rest in peace, I hope you rot in hell #AlokNath #TimesUp #MeToo — Sai (@SaieTamhankar) October 9, 2018

Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions, called Nath a "monster" and wrote that urged her to stay strong

This monster #AlokNath should be jailed and the keys should be thrown away. I pity any family that he has. To be related to a monster of this level. @vintananda be strong and and I pray for peace and vindication after this nightmare for you. https://t.co/ZDmgDfEaPb — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) October 9, 2018

Firstpost telephoned and texted Alok Nath for comment, but received no response.

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 10:30 AM