Sussanne Khan shares pictures with Sonali Bendre, says 'I know how beautiful the future is going to be'

With Sonali Bendre being on the road to recovery, her friends are making sure she gets all the support she needs to beat cancer. Sussanne Khan, who is a close friend of the actress, was recently in New York to be by her side. Earlier, it was Bendre who had posted glimpses of their time together on her Instagram. Now, Khan has taken to Instagram to share pictures of the two, enjoying themselves on their day out.

Bendre, who was diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer" in July, is currently receiving treatment. Lately, her Instagram feed has been mostly about her journey and encouraging others to remain positive in the face of the disease.

Anupam Kher has also met the actress while on shoot for New Amsterdam and defined her as his 'hero'.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:21 PM