Anupam Kher visits Sonali Bendre in New York while shooting for New Amsterdam, says she is his ‘hero’

FP Staff

Aug,13 2018 09:01:16 IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the actress' cancer journey and even called her his hero.

Sonali Bendre. Facebook

He also shared a photograph of Sonali, which she had posted after chopping off her hair for the treatment.

The actors have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein. Anupam is currently shooting for a new medical drama show titled New Amsterdam.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

