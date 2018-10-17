Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino to helm film adaptation of Bob Dylan's 1975 album Blood on the Tracks

Director Luca Guadagnino is set to turn Bob Dylan's album, Blood on the Tracks, into a movie.

The director said The Fisher King writer Richard LaGravenese will adapt the 1975 classic LP for the celluloid.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Guadagnino revealed a producer of his Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name had acquired the theatrical rights to Blood on the Tracks and had asked him to make it into a movie.

He agreed but on a condition that LaGravenese, whom he had never met, wrote it.

It was perhaps meant to be as the screenwriter cleared his schedule and produced a 188-page screenplay following characters through "a multi-year story, set in the seventies", that he and Guadagnino had invented, drawing on the album's central themes.

Dylan is also releasing a 14th installment of his Bootleg series titled More Blood, More Tracks on 2 November, which will include "every surviving take" from the sessions for Blood on the Tracks, according to Pitchfork.

Guadagnino had previously directed the Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer starrer Call Me by Your Name. His latest directorial to release was horror film remake Suspiria starring Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth and Tilda Swinton.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

