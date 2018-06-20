Bob Dylan, legendary singer-songwriter, to perform in Seoul, followed by concerts in Japan, Australia

The legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is all set to perform at a concert in Seoul, South Korea on 27 July at the Gymnastics Area of Olympic Park in southern Seoul, as reported by ANI.

The Nobel laureate will be performing in South Korea after a hiatus of eight years; his last concert was in 2010.

After this Seoul concert, the 77-year-old musician will fly over to Japan; he is to perform at the annual Fuji Rock Festival on 29 July. Following Japan, he will reportedly throw concerts in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, adds ANI's report.

"We hope the audience will find the true character of Bob Dylan through his performance as the great artist is visiting South Korea for the first time in eight years, following his winning of the Nobel prize for literature as the first musician (to do so)," the organizer said, as quoted by yonhapnews.com.

Dylan is considered one of the most well-known artists of this generation. He has also been conferred with numerous accolades including 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

