Actor Armie Hammer has confirmed that a sequel to his Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name is in the works. During a recent interview with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hammer, who played Oliver in Luca Guadagnino's critically acclaimed film, said people are already working on the idea for the sequel.

Call Me By Your Name is a story of an unexpected first love between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) and 24-year-old American student Oliver. While studying abroad in the North of Italy during the summer of 1983, Oliver stays in Elio's family home when the two fall in love.

"It will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen," Hammer said.

The actor, however, did not share any further details about the project. "How much do I know and how much could I tell you are two very different things. I know a lot, but I can't tell you anything," he said.

In the past, Guadagnino has expressed his desire to make a sequel with Hammer and Chalamet. He had said the follow-up would take place in the early 1990s, about five years after the original time, and will touch upon the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

"More than anything I trust the artistic direction to Luca and (novelist) Andre Aciman and to those guys who did such a good job handling it the first time around. The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again," Hammer said.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 18:15 PM