You are here:

Sushant Singh Rajput may produce, act in Hindi remake of Dulquer Salmaan's Bangalore Days

FP Staff

Aug,23 2018 11:35:50 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput is rumoured to be remaking Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Bangalore DaysIn a report published by DNA, it was revealed that his production company will be working on the Hindi version of the Malayalam hit.

The report also mentions a source who said, “Sushant liked the film’s concept and how it imparts a message in a subtle way. He’s also currently in discussions with producer Vivek Rangachari, who currently has the rights for the Hindi remake."

The 2014 film is about the lives of three cousins who were close to each other since childhood. The cousins - Arjun (Dulquer), Krishnan (Nivin) and Divya (Nazriya) - are placed at the centre of the narrative and they end up in Bangalore, in search of their identities. Bangalore, for the average Malayalee, is a dream destination with its IT companies, pubs and fast life.

Poster for Bangalore Days

Poster for Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days features the generation next of Malayalam cinema actors, Dulquer Salmaan (superstar Mammootty’s son), Fahadh Faasil (veteran director Fazil’s son), Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Menon, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

Sushant Singh Rajput is also working on the Bollywood adaptation of Fault in Our Stars in which he will be seen sharing screen space with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 11:38 AM

tags: #Bangalore Days #Bollywood #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Dulquer Salmaan #Fault in Our Stars #Sushant Singh Rajput

also see

Prateik Babbar may join cast of Nitesh Tiwari's next, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor

Prateik Babbar may join cast of Nitesh Tiwari's next, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor

Karwaan is the perfect Bollywood debut for Dulquer Salmaan; film proves the actor is best of his generation

Karwaan is the perfect Bollywood debut for Dulquer Salmaan; film proves the actor is best of his generation

Dulquer Salmaan says his primary focus is Malayalam films, not actively pursuing projects in other languages

Dulquer Salmaan says his primary focus is Malayalam films, not actively pursuing projects in other languages