Sushant Singh Rajput may produce, act in Hindi remake of Dulquer Salmaan's Bangalore Days

Sushant Singh Rajput is rumoured to be remaking Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Bangalore Days. In a report published by DNA, it was revealed that his production company will be working on the Hindi version of the Malayalam hit.

The report also mentions a source who said, “Sushant liked the film’s concept and how it imparts a message in a subtle way. He’s also currently in discussions with producer Vivek Rangachari, who currently has the rights for the Hindi remake."

The 2014 film is about the lives of three cousins who were close to each other since childhood. The cousins - Arjun (Dulquer), Krishnan (Nivin) and Divya (Nazriya) - are placed at the centre of the narrative and they end up in Bangalore, in search of their identities. Bangalore, for the average Malayalee, is a dream destination with its IT companies, pubs and fast life.

Bangalore Days features the generation next of Malayalam cinema actors, Dulquer Salmaan (superstar Mammootty’s son), Fahadh Faasil (veteran director Fazil’s son), Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Menon, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

Sushant Singh Rajput is also working on the Bollywood adaptation of Fault in Our Stars in which he will be seen sharing screen space with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 11:38 AM