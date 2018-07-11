You are here:

The Fault in Our Stars author John Green praises Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer remake Kizie Aur Manny

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 15:34:59 IST

Author John Green, who wrote the 2012 international bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars, has expressed his keen desire to watch the official Hindi remake of his story, Kizie aur Manny. The book has been adapted into a 2014 Hollywood film before by the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

John Green (left) and Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kizie aur Manny(right). Facebook/@JohnGreenfans

Green tweeted:

Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen essaying the role of Augustus Waters, replied to Green's tweet with the character's most famous quote,

Shooting for the film kicked off on 9 July in Jamshedpur that also stars Sanjana Sanghi, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

