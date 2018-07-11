The Fault in Our Stars author John Green praises Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer remake Kizie Aur Manny

Author John Green, who wrote the 2012 international bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars, has expressed his keen desire to watch the official Hindi remake of his story, Kizie aur Manny. The book has been adapted into a 2014 Hollywood film before by the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Green tweeted:

I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie. https://t.co/6eblDkoFZf — John Green (@johngreen) July 9, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be seen essaying the role of Augustus Waters, replied to Green's tweet with the character's most famous quote,

It’s such a wonderful book John, thanks once again for writing it, and we shall try our best not to let you down. And while we shoot, the roller coaster is just going up, my friend.😉 Gus Namaste 🙏❤️ @johngreen https://t.co/7FVDyCOQkD — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 10, 2018

Shooting for the film kicked off on 9 July in Jamshedpur that also stars Sanjana Sanghi, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 15:34 PM