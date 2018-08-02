Super Singer season 6 winner Senthil Ganesh to sing opening song for KV Anand's Suriya 37

Senthil Ganesh, the winner of the sixth season of Vijay TV's Super Singer has received the opportunity to sing for Suriya's next film, Suriya 37. The music for the KV Anand directorial has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.

The news was announced on Twitter by the lyricist of the song Gnanakaravel, who has earlier worked in films like Kirumi and Thoonga Nagaram.

A great thing happened.

Recorded an opening song for KVAnand sir's superb movie with HarrisJayaraj sir 's mesmerizing music n SuperHero Surya sir's play..it was an amazing day..airtel super singer SenthilGanesh's bold voice is blowing in mind.cheers.. pic.twitter.com/tyltyOQtrG — Gnanakaravel (@gnanakaravel) July 28, 2018

Senthil was also offered to sing by AR Rahman, who was a guest judge on the show, an earlier report confirms. However, it is Sivakarthikeyan's next movie Seema Raja, which will mark his debut in the film industry. Composer D Imman took to Twitter to announce the news.

Glad to introduce folk music talent #SenthilGanesh from the Super Singer Fraternity for an energetic racy folk number in dir @ponramVVS ‘s #Seemaraja starring thambi @Siva_Kartikeyan and @Samanthaprabhu2 in the lead! Produced by @24AMSTUDIOS Lyric @YugabhaarathiYb Praise God! pic.twitter.com/aypAUrmv68 — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) July 16, 2018

Moreover, Senthil Ganesh, along with his wife Rajalakshmi, is said to have sung a duet in the Prabhudheva-starrer Charlie Chaplin 2, as reported by cinemaexpress.com.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 marks the third association of Suriya, KV Anand and Harris Jayaraj.

