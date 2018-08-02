You are here:

Super Singer season 6 winner Senthil Ganesh to sing opening song for KV Anand's Suriya 37

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 13:35:08 IST

Senthil Ganesh, the winner of the sixth season of Vijay TV's Super Singer has received the opportunity to sing for Suriya's next film, Suriya 37. The music for the KV Anand directorial has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.

File images of Senthil Ganesh(left) and Suriya (right)

The news was announced on Twitter by the lyricist of the song Gnanakaravel, who has earlier worked in films like Kirumi and Thoonga Nagaram.

Senthil was also offered to sing by AR Rahman, who was a guest judge on the show, an earlier report confirms. However, it is Sivakarthikeyan's next movie Seema Raja, which will mark his debut in the film industry. Composer D Imman took to Twitter to announce the news.

Moreover, Senthil Ganesh, along with his wife Rajalakshmi, is said to have sung a duet in the Prabhudheva-starrer Charlie Chaplin 2, as reported by cinemaexpress.com. 

Produced by Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 marks the third association of Suriya, KV Anand and Harris Jayaraj.

