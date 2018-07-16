Senthil Ganesh declared winner of Super Singer season 6, gets offer to sing for AR Rahman composition

The sixth season of Airtel Super Singer came to an end with its gala finale on Sunday night, which saw Senthil Ganesh emerge as the winner. He was awarded the winning trophy along with a house worth Rs 50 lakh. Also, he gets to do playback singing for Mozart of Madras AR Rahman.

According to a report by the Times of India, while Senthil got the top spot, Rakshitha was declared first runner-up. She received a prize worth Rs 25 lakh. Malavika, who was judged as the second runner-up, received Rs 2 lakh. Another contestant Sreekanth, who could not make it to the top three, was also given the opportunity to sing for Rahman.

The top six singers who were contesting at the finale were Anirudh, Sreekanth, Malavika, Rakshitha, Shakthi and Senthil. All the singers, throughout the season, have received immense praise from both the jury and the viewers. The winner, Senthil, whose forte was folk music, was chosen after an aggregation of judges' score and audience voting.

Rajalakshmi, who did not make it to the top six, was honoured with the title of 'Makkalin Kural' which translates to 'the public's choice'. She also received Rs 5 lakh which she later donated for the education of children of the weaver's association, adds the same report.

The Super Singer season 6 jury panel consisted of the likes of Unnikrishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Swetha Mohan. Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande hosted the show. The grand finale commenced with a special message from Rahman who connected with the top six via video conference.

Many renowned names from the Tamil film industry, like actor Vijay Sethupathi and music composer Santhosh Narayana, along with a string of top industrialists from the state, marked their presence at the finale.

