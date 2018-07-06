Suriya 37 director KV Anand ropes in Arya for pivotal role; Tamil actor joins shoot in London

After their successful collaborations in projects such as Ayan and Maattrraan, actor Suriya and filmmaker KV Anand have hands for the third time for a yet-untitled action-thriller, currently dubbed Suriya 37. Being bankrolled by Lyca Productions on a lavish budget, the project officially went on the floors on 25 June in London. The principal shooting began with an official pooja ceremony which was attended by Suriya, Anand, and other leading cast and crew members of the film.

The film also stars Sayyeshaa, Mohanlal, Allu Sirish and Boman Irani in crucial roles. The latest addition to the cast is popular Tamil actor Arya who has been roped in to essay one of the leads alongside Suriya. He has already joined the sets in London.

On Wednesday, director Anand took to twitter and announced that Arya is also part of the project. He also shared a picture of Arya from the sets. Over the last few days, reports have been doing the rounds that Arya could be playing the film’s antagonist. However, a source from the film’s unit clarified that Arya is not playing a negative role. “Arya will be seen as one of the leads. You could call him the other hero of the film. He’s really thrilled to be part of the project,” the source told Firstpost.

Arya and Suriya are sharing screen space for the first time. In a recent media interaction, Anand revealed that the film will be shot across 10 major locations across the world. Some of these places include New York, Brazil, New Delhi and Hyderabad. A very important portion of the movie will be shot in Delhi.

It has also been confirmed that Anthony will take care of editing in the film. Best known for his writing collaboration with SuBa in his films so far, Anand will be teaming up with Novelist Pattukotai Prabhakar on the film’s script and screenplay for the first time. Contrary to some rumours, Anand clarified the film is not based on one of the novels of Prabhakar. Harris Jayaraj, who had worked with Anand and Suriya in their previous collaborations, has been signed to compose music. Upon working with Anand, the Singam star will join hands with writer-director Sudha Kongara for another project.

After completing the London schedule of the film, Suriya will return to Chennai to wrap up the pending portion on NGK, his upcoming film with Selvaraghavan.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 10:01 AM