Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama rakes in Rs 30.02 crore in two days

After several delays and controversies, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally hit theatres on 12 July with a decent Rs 11.83 crore opening day business. On Saturday (13 July), Super 30 witnessed a meteoric growth, minting another Rs 18.19 crore. Its total box office collection after its two-day-run is Rs 30.02 crore.

As per trade analysts, Super 30 has performed well in the multiplexes at certain cities as well as in the mass circuits. If its current trend continues, Super 30 may even surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Super 30, based on the life and struggles of Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, marks Hrithik's return to celluloid after a gap of almost two years.

Check out Super 30's box office figures here

#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

#Super30 goes from strength to strength in key circuits/territories... Fri and Sat biz in some circuits... Mumbai: 3.71 cr, 5.79 cr DelhiUP: 2.40 cr, 3.85 cr Punjab: 1.02 cr, 1.70 cr Rajasthan: 0.53 cr, 0.79 cr CP: 0.52 cr, 0.74 cr Mysore: 0.74 cr, 1.30 cr Bihar: 0.38 cr, 0.49 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

In a recent interview, Kumar had said that he was impressed with Roshan's performance in the film. "The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic)."

However, in early June, Kumar was embroiled in a controversy regarding his Super 30 program. Eights months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. Later, the students also questioned the filmmakers for celebrating Kumar and his achievements while the case is still fresh in court. The PIL that was filed against Kumar last year asked him to reveal the names of the 26 students, who he claimed, successfully got admission in IIT in 2018. He hasn't responded to it yet.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and the now-dissolved Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 15:38:29 IST