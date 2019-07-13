Super 30: Anand Kumar says Hrithik Roshan has 'taken over the soul of his character' in film

With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan returns on celluloid after a gap of almost two years in the role of a teacher. Inspired by the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, the film shows how he trains 30 underprivileged students to ace entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes. Super 30 also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

Anand seems mighty impressed with Hrithik's performance in the film. In an interview to DNA, Anand said, "The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic)."

However, in early June, Anand was embroiled in a controversy regarding his Super 30 program. Eights months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. Later, the students also questioned the filmmakers for celebrating Anand and his achievements while the case was still fresh in court.

The PIL that was filed against Anand last year asked him to reveal the names of the 26 students, who he claimed, successfully got admission in IIT in 2018. He hasn't responded to it yet.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment, the film was released on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 12:30:59 IST