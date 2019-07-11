Super 30: Anand Kumar reveals he has brain tumour, says he wanted biopic to be made while he's alive

Mathematician Anand Kumar, on whose life Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 is based, reveals that he suffers from acoustic neuroma and wanted to get his biopic made in his lifetime. Acoustic neuroma is a non-cancerous tumour that develops in the eighth cranial nerve.

“The film writer’s wanted that I permit for the film as quickly as possible. You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive. I made sure that till the time I am alive, my journey should be narrated in a right manner. So for that, I read the script 13 times so that nothing goes wrong,” Anand disclosed to Hindustan Times.

In 2014, Anand underwent a number of treatments in Patna, after which he learnt that the hearing ability of his right ear was almost destroyed. He then got admitted to a Delhi hospital and was diagnosed with acoustic tumour, a tumour in the nerve that connects the ear to the brain.

Anand also said that he made a 150-hour-long video about his daily goings on, which he then gave to Hrithik for him to imbibe Anand's mannerisms. Praising Hrithik for his hard work and passion, he remembered an incident where the actor was so engrossed in listening to Anand's story that he forgot to wear his slippers.

During an earlier interaction with Firstpost, Anand also recounted how he was initially hesitant about Hrithik playing him in the biopic. "Many of them told me that it is stupid to select him as he has done films on the lines of Bang Bang! and Krrish. But see how well he has played it. The public is surprised to see him in such an avatar. My little girl shouts ‘papa-papa’ whenever the trailer comes on TV or the computer. My mother cried and even she believes in it. And that's a huge compliment for me."

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Super 30 releases on 12 July.

