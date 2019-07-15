Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film earns Rs 50.76 cr in opening weekend

Super 30 was easily one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life and his struggles to educate underprivileged children for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Super 30 has earned a total of Rs 50.76 crore, with the Sunday haul standing at Rs 20.74 crore.

The film witnessed decent footfall, raking in Rs 11.83 crore on its opening day. According to trade analysts, Super 30 picked up pace in the evening, especially Mumbai and in the southern region of the country.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced these figures on social media.

Check out Super 30's box office performance after its opening weekend

#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

#Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

In a recent interview, Kumar had said that he was impressed with Roshan's performance in the film. "The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic)," Anand told DNA.

However, in early June, Kumar was embroiled in a controversy regarding his Super 30 program. Eights months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. Later, the students also questioned the filmmakers for celebrating Kumar and his achievements while the case is still fresh in court. The PIL, that was filed against Kumar last year, asked him to reveal the names of the 26 students, who he claimed successfully got admission in IIT in 2018.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and the now-dissolved Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 15:53:51 IST