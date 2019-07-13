Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film earns Rs 11.83 crore on opening day

After several delays and controversies, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally hit theatres on 12 July. Roshan returns on celluloid after a gap of almost two years in the film based on Patna-based educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar.

The film witnessed decent footfall, raking in Rs 11.83 crore on its opening day. According to trade analysts, Super 30 picked up pace in the evening, especially Mumbai and in the southern region of the country. Growth in the revenue is expected on the second and third day of release.

The box office figures for Super 30:

#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Super 30 also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

In a recent interview, Kumar had said that he was impressed with Roshan's performance in the film. "The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic)."

However, in early June, Kumar was embroiled in a controversy regarding his Super 30 program. Eights months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. Later, the students also questioned the filmmakers for celebrating Kumar and his achievements while the case is still fresh in court.

The PIL that was filed against Kumar last year asked him to reveal the names of the 26 students, who he claimed, successfully got admission in IIT in 2018. He hasn't responded to it yet.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

