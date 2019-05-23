Sunny Leone's documentary, that traces her journey from adult stardom to Bollywood, will premiere on 24 May

The new documentary Mostly Sunny follows the journey of Sunny Leone from being a porn star of small town origins to being a megastar in Mumbai and Bollywood; it will premiere on television on 24 May at 9 pm, on the Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, TLC, and TLC HD World.

The documentary is the story of Karenjit Kaur Vaura, born to an immigrant Sikh family in Ontario. She defies the rigid and moralistic model of her culture. After moving with her family to California, she stumbles into the world of pornography, rebranding herself Sunny Leone. She achieved major success as an adult actor, being titled 'Penthouse Pet of the Year’.

The film then focuses on her move to India, entering Bollywood and facing all the challenges and stigma, rooting herself into the very culture she had formerly rejected. In India, she has been the ‘most Googled’ celebrity for five years, she has massive social media followings, and is overall having a successful career.

Mostly Sunny is directed by filmmaker and photojournalist Dilip Mehta and produced by Craig Thompson. Says Mehta about the film:

“The story of Sunny Leone is fascinating because it touches on so many relevant and conflicting themes. On one hand it’s an immigrant story – but a story unlike any other. At the same time, it’s a reflection of how in India, culture and religion continue to be a source of conflict with the ‘Western’ way of life.”

