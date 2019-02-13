Sunny Leone on her kids' first birthday celebrations: I just wanted them to have their own moment

Sunny Leone recently shared picture of her kids, Noah and Asher’s first birthday along with Nisha on social media.

Last 1yr w/Noah&Asher has been the most amazing yrs of my life.Nisha is the best big sister Noah&Asher could have.U R the light of my life & @DanielWeber99 the best dad!ur smiles,hugs,kisses,&even ur cute crying&whining brings me joy!Happy Birthday2my2little bundles of joy! pic.twitter.com/ymoJNdskXc — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 11, 2019

At a recent award's show in Mumbai, Leone spoke to Firstpost on why Daniel and her decided to have a quiet birthday for their kids. “I just wanted them to have their own moment,” she said, adding, “I just wanted a nice moment where there was no crying, there was no winning, they were just having fun and there were not too many people in their face picking them up and taking photos.”

Leone also confirmed that Asher and Noah tasted sugar for the first time on their first birthday celebrations. “I don’t give them sugar. This is the first time they are having processed sugar in cakes and cookies.”

We asked Sunny Leone what she gifted her kids on the occasion of their birthday. She instantly said, “I give them gifts everyday! There is an amazon package at my door.”

Although she believes that they are very young to receive gifts, but she still gives them presents daily. “They are one year old and yet they get presents every single day, I swear,” she laughs.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 12:21:53 IST