Suniel Shetty' son Ahan to make Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Telegu film RX 100

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his debut with the Hindi remake of Telegu sleeper hit RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who will be launching Ahan, as reported earlier, confirmed the news in a statement to DNA "I have acquired the remake rights of RX 100 and it will be Ahan's launch vehicle." He added that the film's cult status among the youth led him to buy the rights. "I know of youngsters who have watched the movie 10 times." he was quoted as saying by the daily. The yet-untitled movie will be released in May 2019.

Interestingly, actor Suniel Shetty was also launched by Sajid Nadiadwala in the film, Waqt Hamara Hai. His daughter Athiya Shetty made her debut in Hero under Salman Khan Films in 2015.

The producer also said that while he had looked at a number of directors, he was yet to zero in on one. However, reports suggest that Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai director Milan Luthria is being considered for the role.

Nadiadwala is currently associated with Sajid Khan's directorial Housefull 4, Kalank which features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, as well as Baaghi 3.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 12:05 PM