The sudden demise of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi recently has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. Surryavanshi passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the doctors failed to revive him even after many efforts. In the past few years, several such incidents have come to light where famous celebrities like South superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and ace comedian Raju Srivastava also passed away while working out.

This has indeed paved the way for a debate over the connection between intense workouts and sudden heart attacks and left many wondering if the factor has been contributing to people’s untimely demise. Speaking on the same, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who himself is a fitness enthusiast, has attributed the reason for such unfortunate deaths to the eating habits of people, especially the intake of supplements and steroids.

Suniel Shetty on the rising case of heart attacks among gym-goers

Speaking on the issue, the veteran actor noted that the main problem lies with the intake of unnecessary supplements and steroids by people. He added that while people are not working out wrong or stretching beyond their limits, it is the supplements and steroids that are contributing to heart failure. “It is also about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these play a very major role and also mind you, by eating right, I don’t mean dieting but by the right nutrition”, he added.

Furthermore, the actor also suggested that people need to get themselves tested for D-Dimer Test to check if their blood is forming any clots, further specifying that COVID has contributed to the formation of blood clots.

Besides this, the Hera Pheri actor also posed some questions on whether the gyms and workout places are taking proper precautions before taking in clients for intense sessions.

