Sui Dhaaga: Made In India song Sab Badhiya Hai is Varun Dhawan's tribute to Mamata-Mauji's optimism

'Sab Badhiya Hai' is a promotional song in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India which talks about Mauji and Mamta's world. Being an unassuming couple who try and make it on their own through their business, both have an optimistic take on life. Yash Raj Films has provided the song with an interesting premise stating that Varun (the actor) wants the song to be part of the film. Having faced a lack of enthusiasm at his brainwave from the makers, Dhawan goes on to dream the entire song.

Dhawan breaks character in the song, inching closer to his real-life persona. Playing the role of a narrator, he sings in abandon of Mauji and Mamta's love story and their positive take on life. Picturised in various settings, 'Sab Badhiya Hai' has all the Bollywood masala with energetic dance sequences and vibrant sets.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Salman Ali, the track has been composed by Anu Malik who has also penned the lyrics with Varun Grover.

Both Dhawan and Sharma have recently also been signed to endorse the Skill India mission to promote India’s skilled talent by engaging with them across different parts of the country.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is slated to release on 28 September. Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 16:19 PM