Sui Dhaaga: Made in India poster — Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan go de-glam for YRF production

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 10:41:17 IST

The first poster for Sui Dhaada: Made in India is out. Actor Varun Dhawan, who plays the protagonist in the film alongside Anushka Sharma, shared the poster on Twitter:

(With a lot of joy, we present to you the first poster of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. Now there is not much time left for the trailer to release) The poster was retweeted by both Anushka Sharma and Yash Raj Films

(The identity of a weaver is always present on every strand of thread that he weaves. Come and listen to the story that we have woven)

(A story that is made in India, for India)

The poster shows Varun Dhawan sitting on the sewing machine table, a measuring tape hanging down his shoulders. Anushka Sharma is seen standing behind the table, smiling, with her hands folded. In the background can be seen racks filled with all kinds of sewing supplies, from buttons to fabric rolls to needles. In the corner is a mannequin, wearing what appears to be a design created by the duo.

The film, which will narrate the tale of a tailor, portrayed by Dhawan and that of an embroiderer, essayed by Sharma. Its plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign.

The trailer for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is slated to release on 13 August while the film will hit the theatres on 28 September.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 10:41 AM

