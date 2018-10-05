Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film amasses Rs 62.50 cr oin opening week

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga : Made in India had a lucrative business in the first week of its release. While the film crossed the Rs 5o crore mark on Tuesday, 2 October, it currently stands at a total of Rs 62.50 crores after it witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday and Thursday, amassing Rs 3.80 and 3.32 crores respectively.

#SuiDhaaga has a SOLID Week 1... Witnessed strong trending from Day 1 to Day 5 [national holiday], but slipped on Day 6 and Day 7... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 62.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, which had a slow start at the box office, was able to bounce back on Tuesday with Rs 1.56 crores, owing to the national holiday. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the film on two perennially quarreling sisters, has been able to rake a gross total of Rs 7.64 after six days.

#Pataakha is DULL in Week 1... Benefitted from holidays in its opening week, but did not maintain the momentum on working days... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs, Thu 53 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree has been a steady player at the box office, even during its fifth week of release. Amar Kaushik's film, that has been declared a blockbuster, boasts of a Rs 128.10 cr collection.

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.14 cr

Week 4: ₹ 9.99 cr

Week 5: ₹ 5.44 cr

Total: ₹ 128.10 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 16:15 PM