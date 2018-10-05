You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film amasses Rs 62.50 cr oin opening week

FP Staff

Oct,05 2018 16:15:02 IST

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga : Made in India had a lucrative business in the first week of its release. While the film crossed the Rs 5o crore mark on Tuesday, 2 October, it currently stands at a total of Rs  62.50 crores after it witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday and Thursday, amassing Rs 3.80 and 3.32 crores respectively.

A still from Sui Dhaaga (left), Pataakha poster. Images via Facebook

Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, which had a slow start at the box office, was able to bounce back on Tuesday with Rs 1.56 crores, owing to the national holiday. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the film on two perennially quarreling sisters, has been able to rake a gross total of Rs 7.64 after six days.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree has been a steady player at the box office, even during its fifth week of release. Amar Kaushik's film, that has been declared a blockbuster, boasts of a Rs 128.10 cr collection.

