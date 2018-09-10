You are here:

Stree, Paltan, Laila Majnu box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha's film touches total of Rs 82 crores

FP Staff

Sep,10 2018 14:01:29 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree has overpowered all other major releases at the box office. After recording a haul of Rs 60.39 crore in its first week, the horror-comedy went on to collect Rs 21.90 in its second weekend.

A still from Stree. YouTube

The Amar Kaushik directorial has raked in Rs 82.29 crore so far, making it one of the most successful films of the year. Here's a look at its weekend-wise collections:

Sajid Ali's directorial debut Laila Majnu failed to leave a mark on the box office. The romantic drama could only manage to make Rs 1.55 crore in its opening weekend, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

JP Dutta's war film Paltan, which also marks his return to direction, also failed to shake things up at the ticket window and made Rs 5 crore over the weekend, according to the same report.

