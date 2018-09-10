Stree, Paltan, Laila Majnu box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha's film touches total of Rs 82 crores

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree has overpowered all other major releases at the box office. After recording a haul of Rs 60.39 crore in its first week, the horror-comedy went on to collect Rs 21.90 in its second weekend.

There’s no stopping this one... #Stree continues its DREAM RUN... Overpowers all new *Hindi* releases by a huge margin... En route to ₹ 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr. Total: ₹ 82.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

#Stree biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 21.90 cr Total: ₹ 82.29 cr India biz. SUPER HIT... Heading towards BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

The Amar Kaushik directorial has raked in Rs 82.29 crore so far, making it one of the most successful films of the year. Here's a look at its weekend-wise collections:

#Stree Weekend 1 versus Weekend 2...

Weekend 1: ₹ 32.27 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 21.90 cr

Decline in *Weekend 2*: 32.14%... Clearly, the glowing word of mouth has propelled the film to massive numbers at the ticket window.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

Sajid Ali's directorial debut Laila Majnu failed to leave a mark on the box office. The romantic drama could only manage to make Rs 1.55 crore in its opening weekend, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

JP Dutta's war film Paltan, which also marks his return to direction, also failed to shake things up at the ticket window and made Rs 5 crore over the weekend, according to the same report.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 14:01 PM