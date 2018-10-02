Pataakha star Radhika Madan on working with Vishal Bhardwaj, transition from TV to film and her dream role

Radhika Madan shot to fame with her portrayal of Ishani through the daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which was loosely based on Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights. The success of the daily soap also ensured that she was duly noticed by the movers and shakers of Bollywood. One among them was ace director Vishal Bhardwaj. Pataakha marks the debut of the TV actress in the Hindi film industry. The dichotomy between her TV avatar and the role she plays in Pataakha is apparent. So how did she play a character which is totally opposite of what shot her to fame? “When I cracked the audition, the first question that Vishal Sir asked me was tan ho jayegi? When I tried, I had no clue that getting tanned was a bit difficult. I used to sit in sunlight for hours just to get the desired result. It did not work and finally had to resort to make-up which made me dark with freckles. My hair was bleached and my teeth were blackened.”

Radhika informs that these were the ‘external’ things she had to do as part of the preparation for her role while the ‘internal’ things included workshop sessions with the casting director and reading sessions with Vishal Bhardwaj. The actress also reveals that the six days she spent at the village of Charan Singh (writer of the film) were extremely useful. “When I reached the village, I was under the assumption that the local dialect has been mastered. But once we started communicating with the local ladies, we were sort of exposed. We had to request them to speak slowly. But the process of following the locals really helped us. We gave bath to buffaloes and milked them, lit choolah and even made upale from cow dung. We matched their going to bed schedule and waking hours, which was 4 am. By the third day, our dialect had become pretty smooth.”

After having made a name through the world of daily soaps, Radhika believes that only one difference exists between films and TV and that’s time. “When you are working in TV, you are not allowed the luxury of time to sink in your teeth in your character. ‘Let’s try to discuss and do the scene in this manner’ sort of conversation is just not permitted. In movies, you have the leverage of time and you can play around with your character,” she says. When asked to choose between TV and films in terms of fun quotient, she only mentions that it’s all about acting. “TV has taught me acting and initially, I knew nothing. I personally feel that any experience of acting is worth enjoying as you are learning something new on a daily basis.”

It's not every day that a debutante gets to sign a Vishal Bhardwaj film but the unthinkable happened with Radhika and she believes that she is blessed that way. “It still feels like a dream. Most people have pre-conceived notions about Vishal sir that he is a strict guy on the sets but the reality is just the opposite. He is an easy director to work with and is always open to ideas. If I were to say that I want to shoot a scene in such a manner, he will agree with my opinion. In case if he does not agree with the suggestion thrown at him, he will ask you the reason that why the scene should be filmed in a particular manner. It’s all about either him getting convinced or him convincing you.”

When the conversation veers towards the regressive nature of the current state of Indian TV, Radhika agrees with the notion. She also feels that it’s for the precise reason the younger generation is now slowly inching towards digital platforms. “I believe TV producers show such things because they think that audience want to see such things but they are not understanding that they also possess the power of changing the thinking of the nation. The reach of TV is much more than films. It’s all about taking that one courageous step that what if I change the content. Everybody wants to play it safe as they have invested huge sums of money. TV is either black or white whereas real life is more about grey areas,” says the debutante.

A general trend that has been witnessed in the past is the fact that when actors make a move from TV to films, they often try to dissociate themselves from TV. But after hearing Radhika’s view, it seems that she is hell bent being an exception. “I have not categorised my priorities and whatever exciting or interesting project comes along, I will go ahead with it. Just because now I have become a Bollywood heroine does not mean that I will confine myself only to films.”

Radhika also does not mince her words when asked if she is worried about the box office performance of Pataakha. “To be honest, it does not bother me at all. I am done with my work and rest now depends upon the producers of the film. Ab mera kya lena dena,” says a candid Radhika. When she is further asked if the box office performance will have any bearing on her film career, she gives a rational reply. “If I have done good work in a film, then people will come up with offers and if I have done a horrible job, then why should I expect anything. Is Ranbir Kapoor bothered by the box office performance of his films? It does not bother him if his films turn out to be hits or flops and that’s only because he is a great actor.”

Finally, when asked about her dream role she mentions that it's already been done by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met. “If Imtiaz is planning for Jab We Met 2.0 then, I will meet him and will only say ‘please sir’.”

