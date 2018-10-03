You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film crosses Rs 55 crore

FP Staff

Oct,03 2018 16:08:08 IST

2 October proved to be a lucrative opportunity for Hindi films as box office collections witnessed a substantial growth. While Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga crossed 55 crore on its fifth day, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha showed a positive turnaround.

Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha. Image via Twitter/@SRKnitin_rathod and @avradeep83

Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha. Image via Twitter/@SRKnitin_rathod and @avradeep83

Sui Dhaaga raked in an impressive Rs 11.75 crore on Tuesday and was able to milk the national holiday. Its five-day total now stands at a neat Rs 55.35 crore.

Bhardwaj's Pataakha, a tale of two feuding sisters, bounced back with a Rs 1.56 crore haul on Tuesday. Starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, the film's five-day gross now stands at Rs 6.55 crore.

In a surprising turn of events, Rajkummar Rao and Shradda Kapoor's horror comedy, Stree, also raked in another crore on 2 October. Currently in its fifth week, the Dinesh Vijan production has Rs 127.42 crore in its kitty.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 16:08 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , Pataakha , Stree , sui dhaaga

also see

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka, Varun's film records 48% growth on day two, rakes in Rs 12.50 cr

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka, Varun's film records 48% growth on day two, rakes in Rs 12.50 cr

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun, Anushka's film makes Rs 36.60 cr on opening weekend

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun, Anushka's film makes Rs 36.60 cr on opening weekend