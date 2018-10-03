You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film crosses Rs 55 crore

2 October proved to be a lucrative opportunity for Hindi films as box office collections witnessed a substantial growth. While Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga crossed 55 crore on its fifth day, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha showed a positive turnaround.

Sui Dhaaga raked in an impressive Rs 11.75 crore on Tuesday and was able to milk the national holiday. Its five-day total now stands at a neat Rs 55.35 crore.

#SuiDhaaga takes full benefit of national holiday on Day 5 and hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 55 cr... Day 6 [Wed] - a working day, coming after a big holiday - is crucial... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 55.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

Bhardwaj's Pataakha, a tale of two feuding sisters, bounced back with a Rs 1.56 crore haul on Tuesday. Starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, the film's five-day gross now stands at Rs 6.55 crore.

#Pataakha shows a positive turnaround due to national holiday on Day 5... Biz will have to maintain the pace from today onwards [Day 6]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

In a surprising turn of events, Rajkummar Rao and Shradda Kapoor's horror comedy, Stree, also raked in another crore on 2 October. Currently in its fifth week, the Dinesh Vijan production has Rs 127.42 crore in its kitty.

#Stree continues to prove all calculations and estimations wrong... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 127.42 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 16:08 PM