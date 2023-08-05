The engagement party of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with fiancé Shane Gregoire in Mumbai was a star-studded event. From star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Alaya F to actress Kalki Koechlin, who arrived with her daughter and boyfriend, the event was graced by several celebrities. Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregoire, who announced their engagement in May, were seen posing for photographers. While Aaliyah donned an embellished white lehenga adorned with intricate floral detailing, Shane looked resplendent in a white and silver ensemble for their ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap shared some photos from her special day on her Instagram handle.

Popular celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared the pictures on his Instagram account.

Check out some of the posts below:

Calling the duo, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, ‘Saree Stunners’, the photojournalist asked the viewers which designer Arpita Mehta drape they preferred more.

The actors, who are making their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ exuded grace as they arrived at the event wearing sarees. While Suhana chose blue for the occasion, Khushi looked trendy in a pink and silver saree.

Actress Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared her pictures on Instagram.

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also shared pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, “In the mood for celebration.”

In May, 22-year-old Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to Shane Gregoire in an Instagram post. She captioned the post, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.”

Based on The Indian Express report, Aaliyah received hate while answering questions related to her life and decision to get hitched at 22 on social media platforms. In an answer to one such question that went, ‘Are you getting hate for getting engaged at 22?’ she said that she used to believe that 22 is too young to get engaged, but accepted that if you meet the right person, everything falls into place.