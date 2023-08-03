Back in 2020, actress Kalki Koechlin embraced pregnancy and parenthood without getting married to her partner Guy Hershberg. While speaking to Mashable India, she recalled being trolled for the same and said, “Ya, not being married. Because I was already divorced, he was like I am not interested in marriage. We just took a conscious decision not to marry. But, we were living together.”

On each other’s culture

The actress once wrote on social media- “He got me to eat middle-eastern salad for breakfast, I got him to eat three regular meals a day. He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to Western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar.”

Her work front

Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theatres after 4 years. Audiences can expect a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

Talking about her experience of working on Goldfish, and her return to theatres after 4 years, Kalki said, “It is exciting to be back on screen, with such a beautiful film Goldfish, after a long hiatus from acting due to motherhood and Covid. Interestingly, in the tradition of art imitating life, the film also explores a mother daughter relationship during Covid lockdown, played by Deepti Naval and myself respectively. It is an international movie with raw humour and heart warming emotions that will reach out to all of us who’ve struggled with our parents, our children or our identity.”