Aaliyah Kashyap calls out men who sexually harassed her; Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor laud Anurag Kashyap's daughter

'Proud of you for sharing this,' Kalki Koechlin praises Aaliyah Kashyap for taking a stand against harassers

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed she received hate comments for a recent post. Aaliya wrote that she received the most "vile, degrading and disgusting comments" for her photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Aaliya shared an image where she wrote that the past few weeks have been really hard on her mental health, ever since she posted a photo of hers in lingerie. Stating that she has been subject to a slew of degrading comments, the youngster revealed she has never felt more frightened and also considered deleting her Instagram account.

"I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India," she shared.

See the post

Aaliyah further added that India seems to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she has been sexually assaulted but will not protect her while she is alive.

She revealed that in India, women grow up being sexualised their whole lives and she had grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into her being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle-aged man.

The youngster, however, did not blame just men, but called out the hypocrites among women as well, who love to pretend that they are on a moral high ground, but in reality, are the ones promoting the existing rape culture.

As soon as she shared the post, Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin commented, "Proud of you for sharing this💪❤''. Khushi Kapoor commented, ''I love you❤️ I’m proud of you❤️''.