Sudha Murthy: 'My hero was Dilip Kumar, and only Shah Rukh Khan today can bring that kind of emotion'
She added, 'Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw 'Veer-Zara', I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would've been young, he would've done 'Veer-Zara'.'
Sudha Murthy recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon. She shared something very interesting about her childhood hero on celluloid and revealed, “When I used to be young, my hero was Dilip Kumar, sir. He was simply fabulous.” She added, “Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw ‘Veer-Zara’, I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would’ve been young, he would’ve done ‘Veer-Zara’. Now Shah Rukh Khan has taken that place and only he can act in that.”
Monga also shared a post on social media with fans. She wrote- “Milestone unlocked. Life mein ek baar Kapil Sharma ke show par jana zaroor banta hai! What a night, what an honour! To be side by side with the ever so inspiring Sudha Murthy Ji, the amazing Archana Puran Singh, and our beloved Raveena Tandon, made this moment all the more special. And Mom, I made it to the Kapil Sharma show!”
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaanis a blockbuster in Bangladesh, fans groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan as several videos have gone viral on social media. Pathaan became the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since 1971 and created havoc at the box-office there. It’s already the most successful Hindi film in India so far.
Khan, who has been basking in success of Pathaan, thanked everyone for showering love on his recently-released film. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood superstar said that the film’s success is ‘strictly personal’. “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL,” he said. SRK further wrote that entertaining people could be their business but if they do not take it personally, it will not be a success.
