Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga: 'Came to Mumbai after my parents passed away, had no money & stayed in a PG'
Monga made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sudha Murthy and Raveena Tandon and shared a post on social media with fans.
Recently, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sudha Murthy and Raveena Tandon and shared a post on social media with fans. She wrote- “Milestone unlocked. Life mein ek baar Kapil Sharma ke show par jana zaroor banta hai! What a night, what an honour! To be side by side with the ever so inspiring Sudha Murthy Ji, the amazing Archana Puran Singh, and our beloved Raveena Tandon, made this moment all the more special. And Mom, I made it to the Kapil Sharma show!”
On the show, she revealed how she came to Mumbai after her parents passed away, had no money & stayed in a PG. She also revealed how she once wrote to honorable Mrs. Pratibha Patil and it was the former president’s assistant who asked her what she needed, and Monga responded, “I am the pride of India, I wanted to take it to Oscars. I would love to show you the film with my cast and crew.”
Also, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Guneet said how the digital media gives space to more kinds of storytelling and that is the reason independent filmmakers are finding a voice and people like me are getting a chance to produce more and do more, put out their works on the global map for Indian filmmakers and travel with documentary storytelling.
The Elephant Whisperers took five years to shoot. Tell us about the whole experience and process of making and producing the film.
It was a classic experience. You let the story play out and here you see the elephant grow from a tiny to a bigger baby. That’s how you see the progress of the film and the journey. It is amazing I am sure to see five years of work in forty minutes and the progression of the story and the relation of the baby elephant. Our story is about an orphan baby elephant with the backdrop of a love story.
