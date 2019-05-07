Student of the Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da charts Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's budding campus romance

'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' is the second romantic number from the Student of the Year 2 soundtrack, which the makers have release at the heels of 'Fakira', the love ballad featuring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

Uncannily similar to 'Kukkad', which introduced Sidharth Malhotra's character Abhimanyu "Abhi" Singh in the first instalment of the high school romance, 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' follows Tara Sutaria's gaze as it pursues the character of Tiger Shroff.

The catchy dance number has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, and sees Tiger and Tara flex their dance muscles to the hilt. With lyrics penned by Anvita Dutt, the number has been composed by music director duo Vishal and Shekhar. Deane Sequeira has lent her voice to the rap portion of the song.

This is the fourth dance number from Student Of The Year 2, after 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan', 'The Jawaani Song' and 'The Hook Up Song'.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 releases in theatres on 10 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 14:06:37 IST

