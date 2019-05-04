Student of the Year 2 song Fakira is a love ballad featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday

After releasing three dance numbers, 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan', 'The Jawaani Song' and 'The Hook Up Song', the makers of Student of the Year 2 have shared a romantic track 'Fakira' giving viewers a glimpse of Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry in the film.

Trying to emulate 'Ishq wala Love' from Student of the Year part 1, the video shows the couple dancing on a rooftop. Penned by Anvita Dutt, its music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sanam and Neeti Mohan.

While talking about the 'Fakira' song choreographer Adil Sheikh said to Indo Asian News Service, “When you see the number, you will know why it has been shot this way. Tiger and Ananya’s chemistry is brilliant. It’s an advantage to have Tiger in the song; there’s no dance form that he can’t do. Also, he’s so much at ease while doing it,”

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 releases in theatres on 10 May.

Watch the song here

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 17:56:16 IST

