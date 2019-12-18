Street Dancer 3D trailer shows Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor compete in dance-offs across numerous exotic locations

The trailer of choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's upcoming film Street Dancer 3D was released on Wednesday. Apart from a digital release, it will also reportedly be attached to Dabangg 3, and will be screened before the beginning of the film.

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The duo share screen space once again after ABCD 2 (2015). Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi will be seen in supporting roles.

Dhawan is an Indian dancer while Kapoor portrays a Pakistani. The animosity between their countries leads them to have a tiff with each other as well. Prabhu Deva plays their mentor, who, from the looks of the trailer, teaches them the value of humanity. The trailer includes many impressive synchronised dance sequences across different locations, and even some action scenes.

D'Souza had even shared a new poster ahead of the unveiling of the trailer.

Here is the poster

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed "India's biggest dance film", D'Souza had clarified the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said at the time, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music and background score of the film, while Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty (RnP), and Tashan Muir are the choreographers.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza. Street Dancer 3D will be out in cinemas on 24 January, 2020, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Watch the trailer of Street Dancer 3D below





Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 13:33:15 IST