Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, makes Rs 56.77 cr in opening week

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva-starrer dance drama Street Dancer 3D may have started out at the box office with a bang, but it seems to have lost its spark by the end of its first week.

The film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark on its sixth day (Wednesday), and made Rs 3.43 crore on Thursday. The opening weekend collection stands at Rs 56.77 crore.

Trade analysts have said the film is performing well in single screens, but is a dud at multiplexes. Moreover, the collections of Street Dancer 3D in the first week are lower than that of ABCD 2, director Remo D'Souza's earlier dance film.

Check out the latest box office figures of Street Dancer 3D

On the other hand, Panga, which also released with Street Dancer 3D on 24 January, has made Rs 21.36 crore in its first week.

Currently in its third week, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is proving to be a formidable competition to Panga and Street Dancer 3D. The film earned a staggering Rs 2.77 crore on Thursday, taking its total collections to Rs 237.87 crore.

Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles. Mohan made her Bollywood debut with Street Dancer.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed "India's biggest dance film," Remo had clarified the movie is unrelated to the ABCD franchise. He said to Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 11:43:31 IST