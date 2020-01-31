Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports film makes Rs 21.36 cr in opening week

Kangana Ranaut's sports film Panga seems to have reached a slump at the closing of its first week at the box office.

As per trade reports, the film could not score big numbers beyond the metro cities, though it had a very family-friendly theme. The film made Rs 1.53 crore on Thursday, bumping the total to Rs 21.36 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media, adding the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial will need to display growth in its second week for better results.

The film had made Rs 14.91 crore over the opening weekend. The film had a decent start at the domestic box office with Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. There was a slight growth in earnings on Day 2 but despite a positive word-of-mouth and a national holiday, there was no increase in the Day 3 revenue. Panga revolves around a retired kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. The film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film hit Indian theatres alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D. Check out posts on Panga

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 11:22:38 IST