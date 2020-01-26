Street Dancer 3D box office collection: Varun, Shraddha's dance drama makes Rs 23.47 cr in two days

After opening with Rs 10.26 crore, Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a growth in its earnings. On Day 2, the dance film made Rs 13.21 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 23.47 crore.

Street Dancer released alongside Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga, which now stands at Rs 8.31 crore.

Trade analysts say that the Varun Dhawan-starrer is the most popular in Mumbai and other regions are soon expected to catch up. The Republic Day national holiday will also contribute to the film's earnings.

However, Box Office India writes that despite interesting new releases, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seems to be viewers' pick across Mumbai, Central India and Andhra Pradesh. The period film has now crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Here are the latest box office figures

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan. Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with Street Dancer.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed "India's biggest dance film," director Remo D'Souza had clarified the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said to Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 12:59:58 IST