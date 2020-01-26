Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film makes Rs 8.31 crores in two days

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Panga, which had a decent start on box office with Rs. 2.70 crore, has made a significant rise on second day of its release. Trade analysts note that 'a strong word of mouth' has come in to play for the sports drama. The film has witnessed 'excellent growth across metros', boosting the collection to Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday and taking the total to Rs 8.31 crore.

Panga revolves around a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

While talking about her training for the film, Chadha told Firstpost, “We trained under international coaches and it was really tough. We had to build a lot of muscle. As a result, all of us look a bit broad in the film. I still have some of my leftover muscle,” she says while showing her arms.“We trained with the international players. They had booked trainers for about three months. But I could train only for a month because I was also shooting for Inside Edge 2 and Shakeela around the same time. But I worked a lot on my body to make it a little tougher,” the actor adds.

