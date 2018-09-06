Stree box office collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Amar Kaushik's Stree has held strong on the sixth day of its release, with an earning of Rs 6.55 cr on Wednesday, 5 September.

#Stree is SUPER-STRONG on Day 6... Wed biz is HIGHER than Tue and almost at par with Fri... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 54.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2018

Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, crossed the Rs 50 cr mark on Wednesday and currently stands at Rs 54.89 cr.

The film, which amassed Rs 6.82 cr on its opening day, has fared even better at the box office than the Kartik Aryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Alia Bhatt's Raazi, a statement said.

The film has beaten the earnings of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and has performed well alongside big-budget films like Gold and Satyameva Jayate. It has been praised by audience and critics alike, with Anna MM Vetticad calling it a 'thought-provoking laughathon-cum-spookathon'

The horror comedy has been presented by Dinesh Vijan and bankrolled by Maddock Films Production in association with D2r Films and Jio Studios. The makers are also planning a sequel to the film, which will go on the floors by the end of 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 14:36 PM