The Nun beats Laila Majnu, Paltan, Gali Guleiyan to top box office on opening day; earns Rs 8 cr

FP Staff

Sep,08 2018 16:08:49 IST

Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, featuring debutantes Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, released on 7 September, and managed to earn Rs 47 lakh on its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama.

(Clockwise from left ) Laila Majnu, Paltan, The Nun. Twitter

Koimoi's Joginder Tuteja said that as per box office predictions, the Sajid Ali directorial was expected to open low and the poor occupancy did not come as a surprise.

The other Hindi films that released on the same day were J.P Dutta's third war film Paltan and Gali Guleiyan, which have earned Rs 1. 25 and Rs 10 lakhs respectively, Bollywood Hungama reports.

In an interview with The Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar  said, “There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.”

Like Border and LOC Kargil, Paltan also has an ensemble cast comprising of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan.

As for Manoj Bajpayee's psychological thriller Gali Guleiyan, despite having received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the critics, it failed to gain box office grip.

The Nun, on the other hand, has been able to earn a significantly larger amount, as compared to Paltan and Laila Majnu, with Taran Adarsh reporting it earned Rs 8 crore on its first day.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:09 PM

