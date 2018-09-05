You are here:

Stree box office collection: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy nears Rs 50 crore mark

FP Staff

Sep,05 2018 17:21:01 IST

After amassing Rs 6.82 crores on the opening day, Stree's box office earnings have consistently been on the rise.

The film's collection currently stands at Rs 48.34 and is just Rs 2 crores shy of crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

As 3 September was the festival holiday of Janmashtami, Stree grossed Rs 9.70 crores and Rs 6.37 on 4 September, a weekday.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes that the horror comedy is trending better than Kartik Aryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

The film has beaten the earnings of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which boasts of star-studded cameos from Salman Khan and Shatrughan Sinha.

Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. The makers are also planning a sequel to the film, which will go on the floors by the end of 2019.

