From what it seems, Stranger Things 4 might go the Money Heist way - despite starting strong and leaving viewers impressed in the initial seasons, it might lose its charm towards the penultimate episodes.

There are many things which work in favour of the second volume of Stranger Things 4. The last two episodes have some truly gut-wrenching moments that will hit you hard. The one that got me was seeing Dustin break it to Mr Munson that his son, Eddie, died defending Hawkins, a town that hated him for who he was. Another moment that brought me to tears was seeing Eleven hold Max’s hand when she finds out that Max is dead (for a minute, at least). In fact, seeing Hopper reunite with Eleven as she tells him - ‘I always kept the door 3 inches open’ really brought the story a full circle.

The action sequences are pretty incredible too. From Eddie Munson finally being a hero and fighting a colony of bats with a shield, Hopper killing a Demogorgon with a sword, Murray unleashing the flames on Demogorgons to Eleven and Vecna fighting it out - the action will leave you feeling exhilarated and keep you on the edge of your seat. Heck, you might as well have flashbacks to Volume 1 when Winona Ryder’s ‘Running Up The Hill’ plays in an action sequence which shows Steve, Nancy, Robin bombarding Vecna with molotov cocktails and shooting him with a gun.

There are plenty of things that go in the favour of Stranger Things 4. However, the second volume suffers due to an underwhelming finale which doesn’t quite ace the ending. For starters, the final episode titled ‘Piggyback’ with a runtime of 2 hours, 22 minutes seems like a drag. Some of the scenes go on for too long and much of the action and pivotal moments of the finale could have easily been compressed into an hour-and-a-half long episode. The editing fails to build up the pace and intrigue as the action cuts from Russia to Upside Down to Creel House and Nevada. Somewhere in the second half, you might see yourself losing interest for what’s about to come as the scenes continue to drag.

The editing could have been crisper. Frankly, the constant cuts make the finale seem overstuffed. While Volume 1 finale did a pretty good job of tying up the loose ends and building intrigue for the upcoming season, Volume 2 finale fails to do both. As far as the loose ends are concerned, it raises more questions than it answers and does not give the viewers a sense of closure that they long for. For instance - we still do not know how Eleven resurrected Max. We know Vecna isn’t gone yet - but we don’t know where he is and if he has lost some of his strength (or gained it). We don’t know what happened to the Satanic panic in Hawkins and if the school jocs, the local police and the residents are still persecuting the Hellfire club and its members. The rather unsatisfactory ending will leave you wishing for a feeling of closure.

As far as building the intrigue for the next season is concerned - the Duffer brothers have done a good job. The final scene shows the lines between Upside Down and the real world are blurred as particles seen in the Upside Down are seen in Hawkins after the earthquake. Unfortunately, it seems that the showrunners did not give the viewers the closure they badly needed just to build intrigue for season 5.

As for the questions - there are many of them. Is Owens still tied to the handcuff in Nevada? How did a sword randomly show up in the middle of a Russian prison? Why didn’t the showrunners give Eddie a more emotionally stirring and a meaningful death? How did 001 manage to seize control of the Mind Flayer in the Upside Down? And the most pertinent of it all - why did the showrunners leave so many loose ends?

All in all, Stranger Things 4 finale will leave you feeling underwhelmed and worried about the fate of season 5 and if it will live up to the hype and four-season-long legacy of the show created by Duffer Brothers. From what it seems, Stranger Things 4 might go the Money Heist way - despite starting strong and leaving viewers impressed in the initial seasons, it might lose its charm towards the penultimate episodes. And that will truly be a sad thing to happen, sadder than Eddie Munson dying.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.