Upon her union with Prince Harry, Meghan was bestowed the title Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth. However, her official, though less known, designation was a rather unconventional one – Princess Henry of Wales. According to reports published in marca.com, this title is derived from Harry’s birth name, Henry, and is a designation that women receive upon marrying into the royal family. However, Meghan has chosen not to adopt this title, and nowadays, it is relatively uncommon for women within the royal family to do so.

Kate Middleton also acquired the same title upon her marriage to Prince William, yet she too has not made use of it. The lone royal who does employ this title is Princess Michael of Kent, originally known as Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz.

Princess Michael’s decision to embrace this title followed her marriage to Prince Michael of Kent, who happens to be a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, in 1978.

The racism controversy

Nevertheless, in 2017, Princess Michael found herself having to apologize following accusations of racism when she wore a ‘Blackamoor’ brooch – a piece of jewellery that typically portrays an African or non-European male in a subservient role – during her initial meeting with Meghan.

Why Meghan is not eligible for the Princess title?

Now, coming to the point as to why Meghan will not get the title of Princess, the report further says, Meghan’s candid remarks, ranging from discussions about racism to politics, have actually resulted in her losing her royal titles. However, this action has not been taken as of yet, even though Meghan chose to step away from the royal family and relocate to the United States in 2020.

Despite her status as a princess, she will never officially go by the title ‘Princess Meghan’ – as this particular designation is reserved for those born directly into the Royal Family. Had she not been granted the Sussex title, Meghan would have been referred to as Princess Henry.

Racism rampant in Britain

Meghan has also shown has also exposed how racism in rampant in Britain through her Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Recently, six former police officers, who retired between 2011 and 2015, have been charged under the Communications Act 2003. Meghan and Harry have been named in racist messages alleged to have been sent by former Metropolitan Police. According to BBC reports, “Some of the posts referenced the government’s Rwanda policy, while others joked about recent flooding in Pakistan, which left almost 1,700 people dead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also featured in several images alongside racist language.”

The six men – Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton – are now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 7. These six men all previously worked for various branches, but they weren’t serving police men when they participated in these chats.

“We are working relentlessly to rebuild the trust of the public, which has understandably been dented by a number of high-profile incidents and investigations in recent years which have involved officers or former officers,” said Commander James Harman, head of the force’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

Meghan uses race to divide

While some believe that Meghan uses race to divide. In fact, both Harry and Meghan wants the ultimate destruction of the royal family for their own personal gain. according to reports published in Sky News Australia the Sussexes has been told as extreme in everything they describe”. Experts mention that they are creating racial divide, it felt really calculated and cruel because when Meghan and Harry started whipping this all up it was toward the end of the Queen’s life.