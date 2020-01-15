You are here:

Stephen King receives backlash for defending The Academy on lack of diversity in Oscars 2020 nominations

FP Staff

Jan 15, 2020 12:23:43 IST

Stephen King has been criticised for his remarks on the lack of diversity in the Academy Awards nominations this year. The author, known for his horror and supernatural novels, is an Academy member, and is permitted to vote for the nominations of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay.

In his tweet, King said he does not consider diversity when it comes to art, and votes for "quality."

Here are his tweets

Ava DuVernay, the director of When They See Us, whose film Selma was snubbed in the Best Director category despite getting a Best Picture nomination in 2015, called King backward and ignorant.

Here is her response

Writer Roxane Gay says as a fan, she was deeply disappointed to find out diversity and quality are not synonymous for King.

Here is the tweet

A few hours after his initial tweets, King tried to clarify his comments, and wrote artistes have to make sure that everybody has a fair chance in the game. "You can’t win awards if you’re shut out of the game," he added.

Here is his tweet

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 12:23:43 IST

tags: Academy Awards , Ava DuVernay , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Oscars , oscars 2020 , QnA , roxane gay , Stephen King , when they see us

