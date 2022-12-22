It’s a great joy for the country as two Indian films, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Pan Nalin’s The Last Film Show have been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars. While the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer made to the shortlist for its energetic and thumping track Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category.

Apart from RRR‘s Naatu Naatu, other tracks in the Best song category are Nothing Is Lost from Avatar: The way Of Water, Lift Me Up from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

Presenting the 95th Oscars shortlists in 10 award categories. #Oscars95 Which films will you be adding to your watchlist over the holidays? https://t.co/giEETg6zfh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 21, 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled its shortlists for 2023 in 10 categories including documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects.

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

Talking about the International Feature Films category, the list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland (Pakistan).

The nominations of the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on 24th January while the main event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12th March.

With two Indian films getting this global recognition, we can surely say that India is closest to the Oscars than ever in the history of Indian cinema.

