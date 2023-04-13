SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR just got a ‘Modi’ twist by BJP government in Karnataka ahead of elections. The campaign went viral in no time and it shall be interesting to see how the Prime Minister and the filmmaker Rajamouli react to it. The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Sheetal Chopra.

Modi Modi version of Naatu Naatu song by BJP Karnataka for upcoming Karnataka election ☺️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iR4jY0958t — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) April 11, 2023

The 95th Academy Award shall be memorable for Indians for two very big reasons- The Elephant Whisperers and RRR. The former became the first Indian film (documentary) to win an Academy Award for Best Documentary and RRR’s roaring and pulsating Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song.

After winning the Golden Globe award earlier this year, Naatu Naatu from RRR roared at the 95th Academy Awards too, with composer MM Keeravani fueling the nation with pride. Deepika Padukone, who was in the attendance and also one of the presenters, could be seen getting teary-eyed at Indian cinema’s honour.

Junior NTR spoke recently about how they shot the song in Ukraine. SS Rajamouli, the man behind the song and the film, also revealed details in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He revealed, “ The first thing that comes to my mind when we talk about Naatu Naatu is the location itself. It is shot in Kyiv, actually the Presidential Palace. This was actually supposed to happen in India but because it was monsoon time then, we were scouting for locations and we found this location.”

He added, “I thought I would have to look for some other location as it was the Presidential Palace, but they said ‘It is Ukraine, you can get the job done.’ I’m so thankful to the Ukrainian team. The colours of the palace, the size of the palace, the size of the ground for the dancers to be there was the exact right size.”

