SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu gets a 'Modi' twist by BJP government in Karnataka ahead of elections
The campaign went viral in no time and it shall be interesting to see how the Prime Minister and the filmmaker Rajamouli react to it.
SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR just got a ‘Modi’ twist by BJP government in Karnataka ahead of elections. The campaign went viral in no time and it shall be interesting to see how the Prime Minister and the filmmaker Rajamouli react to it. The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Sheetal Chopra.
Modi Modi version of Naatu Naatu song by BJP Karnataka for upcoming Karnataka election ☺️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iR4jY0958t
— Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) April 11, 2023
The 95th Academy Award shall be memorable for Indians for two very big reasons- The Elephant Whisperers and RRR. The former became the first Indian film (documentary) to win an Academy Award for Best Documentary and RRR’s roaring and pulsating Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song.
After winning the Golden Globe award earlier this year, Naatu Naatu from RRR roared at the 95th Academy Awards too, with composer MM Keeravani fueling the nation with pride. Deepika Padukone, who was in the attendance and also one of the presenters, could be seen getting teary-eyed at Indian cinema’s honour.
Junior NTR spoke recently about how they shot the song in Ukraine. SS Rajamouli, the man behind the song and the film, also revealed details in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He revealed, “ The first thing that comes to my mind when we talk about Naatu Naatu is the location itself. It is shot in Kyiv, actually the Presidential Palace. This was actually supposed to happen in India but because it was monsoon time then, we were scouting for locations and we found this location.”
He added, “I thought I would have to look for some other location as it was the Presidential Palace, but they said ‘It is Ukraine, you can get the job done.’ I’m so thankful to the Ukrainian team. The colours of the palace, the size of the palace, the size of the ground for the dancers to be there was the exact right size.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SS Rajamouli's RRR crushes KGF 2 at the global box office, courtesy its remarkable achievement in Japan
RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa: 'I have received a threat letter, I know it is from someone in the film industry'
Reports have recently surfaced suggesting that the Kannada actor will join the saffron party ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.
Three men given life sentences for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion
Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, so life in prison was the only sentence that Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan could impose for the first-degree murder convictions.