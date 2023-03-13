RRR created history as the first Indian production to win in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. But fans of the SS Rajamouli directorial were left fuming after they realised that the Baahubali creator and the RRR crew were seated far away from the stage. As the video of SS Rajamouli and his wife celebrating Naatu Naatu’s win grabbed eyeballs, eagle-eyed internet users noticed that they were seated in the last row. Several fans took to Twitter to slam the Academy Awards for the move.

Many fans questioned why SS Rajamouli and RRR’s crew were seated in the last row, while Deepika Padukone was seated in the front. One user wrote, “Why were they sitting at the back?” “They were sitting by the exit…,” another commented. An individual noted, “How do you place them at the very back if you know they’re going to win?”

However, it must be noted that the people nominated for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were seated far nearer to the stage.

This is not the only controversy regarding RRR that erupted this year at the Oscars. Fans were also left fuming after presenter Jimmy Kimmel referred to the period drama as a “Bollywood” film.

With regards to the Oscars, MM Keeravaani sang his acceptance speech onstage, leaving the film fraternity stunned. The renowned composer said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win. Pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

The song was also performed live at the Oscars, with Deepika Padukone presenting Naatu Naatu at the ceremony. The performance received a standing ovation.

Naatu Naatu beat out competitors like Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand and Rihanna’s Lift You Up to win the Best Original Song trophy. The foot-tapping track had earlier won the Critics Choice Award, Satellite Award and Golden Globe for Original Song earlier this year.