It was India’s night at this year’s Oscars, with the country bagging two Academy Awards. RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves The Elephant Whisperers made the nation proud by taking the trophies home for Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject. As congratulatory messages keep pouring in from all over the country, Shah Rukh Khan has given a shout out to both RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, calling the films “truly inspirational”.

The Pathaan star took to social media to send a congratulatory message to the teams of both RRR and The Elephant Whisperers.

“Big hug to Guneet Monga & Earth Spectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose ji, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charana and Jr NTR, thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!”, Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Take a look at SRK’s tweet here:

This is not the only time, Shah Rukh Khan has been full of praise for RRR. The Chennai Express star had earlier predicted that Rajamouli and his team would bring the Oscar home. Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at King Khan’s tweet here:

“Thank you so much my Mega Power Star Ram Charan, ”Shah Rukh wrote when the Magadheera actor praised the trailer of Pathaan. “When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi!) Love you”, he added.

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

For RRR, Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars caps off a string of victories. The period drama had won at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Hollywood Critics Association as well.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju. RRR followed the two characters as they rose up in revolt against British colonialism.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is riding high on the success of Pathaan. The espionage action flick became the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India. Interestingly, Khan’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone also made her presence felt at the Oscars as she made her debut as a presenter.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear next in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.